Ivanka Trump celebrates her eldest son's birthday with a wakeboarding session

Ivanka Trump is celebrating her eldest son's 11th birthday by practicing one of the sports he loves the most. Ivanka shared various photos and videos on Instagram, celebrating Joseph Kushner's birthday and sharing some of his favorite activities.

Ivanka shared a video on her Instagram, showing various photos of Joseph over the years. She also shared a look at his birthday celebration, which included a cake of himself riding a boat as he celebrates a new year in his life.

"Happy belated 11th Birthday to my amazing Joseph!" she captioned the post. "You light up our world with your kindness, compassion, and endless curiosity. Whether you’re building (or taking apart!) something with a motor, exploring computers, dirt biking, skateboarding or out fishing with your best buddy Simba, you put your whole heart into everything you love. You inspire us endlessly. Keep exploring, creating, dreaming, and never stop being you! We love you!"

The Trump-Kushner family has been celebrating for the past couple of days

© @ivankatrump Ivanka Trump and her son

More photos on her Instagram stories show the busy couple of days she and her family have enjoyed, including videos and photos of herself and the kids enjoying a Miami Heats game, and adventures while wakeboarding in Miami.

"Watching the Miami Heat bring the Heat with my MVP," she captioned one of the selfies, which showed her and her son making faces for the camera in the Miami Heats Arena. While she blew a kiss, her son held up his pointer finger while wearing a colorful Miami Heat shirt. "This night was a 10!" she concluded, adding a basketball and a fire emoji.

Another image that she shared showed her alongside her youngest son, Theo. In it, the two are submerged in water and are wearing their wakeboarding safety gear. "Wednesday evening," she captioned the most. "I [heart] Miami."