Ivanka Trump celebrates her 'two amazing sisters'

Ivanka Trump sent love to Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump on their birthday weekend. The Women Who Work author celebrated her younger sister and sister-in-law's birthdays with a joint Instagram post on Oct. 13.

Alongside a throwback photo of the three of them at Tiffany's bridal shower in 2022, Ivanka penned, "Wishing my two amazing sisters the happiest of birthdays! Sending so much love to you both @TiffanyTrump & @LaraLeaTrump 🤍✨🪅."

Lara, who is married to Ivanka's brother Eric Trump, turned 42 on Oct. 12, while Tiffany rang in her 31st birthday on Oct. 13. Days before celebrating another trip around the sun, a spokesperson for Tiffany confirmed to HOLA! USA that the former first daughter is expecting her first child with her husband, Michael Boulos.

Former President Donald Trump shared Tiffany's pregnancy news during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10. The 45th president of the United States called his son-in-law Michael a "very exceptional young guy" and Tiffany "an exceptional young woman." Donald added, "And she’s going to have a baby, so that’s nice."

In a post wishing Tiffany a happy birthday on Sunday, Kimberly Guilfoyle wrote on her Instagram Story, "WE KNOW YOU WILL HAVE THE BEST YEAR EVER!"

Meanwhile, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples shared on Instagram that she is looking "forward to all the magic and miracles coming" the 31 year old's way. "💕Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Tiffany💕. My love for you is Endless ✨ Today I give eternal thanks to God for the blessing of you," Marla captioned a photo of herself and Tiffany. "I am thankful for the gifts, joy, and deep spiritual growth that comes with being a mom, being your mother 🙌 Thank you for joining me on this journey of life and I look forward to all the magic and miracles coming your way✨."

She added, "I will always be by your side to support you, share in the joy and simply love you 🥰 . Happy Birthday my angel girl❣️. Love you forever, Mom ❤️."