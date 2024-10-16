Gigi Hadid shares why boyfriend Bradley Cooper didn't attend the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid was one of the biggest stars of the night at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The event, which marked the return of the iconic show after a six-year hiatus, was packed with some of the brand's biggest icons, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and much more. It was a high-pressure show, prompting many to wonder if Gigi's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, would be in attendance.

© ANGELA WEISS Gigi Hadid at last night's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi revealed why he wasn't attending the show, he had a good reason to stay home. "He's watching from home tonight," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "He is on dad duty but so supportive." Cooper shares a 7-year-old daughter named Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, who was also walking the Victoria's Secret runway.

Despite Cooper's absence, Gigi shared that she had so many friends supporting her that evening. “And I have friends coming! So many friends," she said.

In the case of Shayk, Entertainment Tonight also interviewed her and asked about her daughter. “The last time I walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, I was four-and-a-half months, five months pregnant," she said, referring to her last appearance in 2016. "So here I go, I’m back. And my daughter will probably be watching it a little later.”

© Variety Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea

More details about Cooper and Hadid's relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first linked together in October of last year, with the two being spotted going on various dates in New York. The two tend to keep their relationship private, and have been photographed on rare occasions with Gigi supporting him as he served cheesesteaks in New York, and later on when the two went on a family trip in Europe alongside Lea.

“It’s getting serious very quickly,” said a source to Page Six in November of last year. “They are together every day.”

“He finds her intellectually interesting."