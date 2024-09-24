Tyra Banks '90s retro shots and runway moves show why she's one of Victoria's Secret biggest icons

After a five-year absence, Victoria's Secret is back with its historic fashion show. To celebrate its return, the brand is bringing back one of its greatest icons to the runway: Tyra Banks. Earlier today, the Victoria's Secret official account shared a video of Banks reminiscing about her time as a part of the Victoria's Secret family and her experience walking her last fashion show.

"It feels crazy being back on the Victoria's Secret runway," she said excitedly. "I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest. I remember... what was it, like 19 years ago? And I was like this is it," Banks said, sharing some of the highlights of her time on the runway and some of the moves she pulled.

As we scrolled through some of the images in her archive, it became apparent why Banks is the fashion legend that she is. Banks is a pioneer, imbuing her catwalk persona with a sense of purpose and daring that helped her become the first Black woman to star on the cover of GQ, and a member of Victoria's Secret Angels from 1997 to 2005. As we ready for Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show, which airs this October 15th, check out some of Banks' most inspiring retro photos:

© Penske Media Tyra Banks Tyra Banks at the 1996 Victoria's Secret runway show in New York City.



© Fairchild Archive Tyra Banks Banks at the Perry Ellis Fall/Winter 1992 fashion show



© WWD Tyra Banks Banks wearing a printed coat and a beret in a Perry Ellis fashion show in the 90s.

© WWD Tyra Banks in 1992 showing off some impressive moments in the runway



© WWD Tyra Banks Tyra Banks in the Calvin Klein fashion show in 1992

