Vanessa Bryant shares image of LA Dodgers' Miguel Rojas tributing Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to share an image of LA Dodgers' Miguel Rojas tributing Kobe Bryant with the N.8 Lakers jersey ahead of the Dodger's National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Kobe Bryant had a remarkable 20-year NBA career, split between two numbers. According to ESPN, the late athlete spent his first ten years wearing the No. 8 jersey and the other ten years wearing the No. 24 jersey.

© Dodgers / @vanessabryant LA Dodgers' Miguel Rojas tributing Kobe Bryant with the N.8 Lakers jersey

While he secured his lone MVP title as No. 24, while playing with the No. 8, Kobe had most of the All-NBA selections trophies.

During the summer of 2024, Paul George from the LA Clippers changed his number 13 jersey to Kobe's number 8. "I had to do it. C'mon man, I'm in Philly," George said on his podcast. It was my way of idolizing Kobe." Adding: "It's good to have those moments to just, like when you look at that jersey ... 'Yeah, this is who I'm putting it on for.'"

© GettyImages This 08 February, 1997, file photo shows Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the trophy for winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Monday, September 30, Vanessa took to social media to mourn the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, who died at 58 after a battle with brain cancer. As tributes poured in, Bryant reshared a video of Kobe recounting a story involving their oldest daughter, Natalia, and Mutombo. Kobe mimicked Mutombo's iconic deep voice in the video, prompting laughs from the crowd.

Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away at 41 in a Helicopter crash in January 2020 while taking his daughter Gigi and friends to a basketball practice, was known for his friendship with Mutombo.

© Getty Images Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant, and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Vanessa is constantly tributing her late husband; most recently, she unveiled a custom LA28 emblem that celebrates the basketball legend's legacy. The symbol, designed for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is part of an ongoing campaign to capture Angelenos, athletes, artists, and activists.

The LA28 emblem campaign features a static and bold "L," "2," and "8," representing the year and the host city. However, the "A" in the emblem in Vanessa's design features elements synonymous with the basketball icon, including the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Kobe spent his entire career. The emblem also incorporates the "Black Mamba" motif.