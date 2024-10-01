Vanessa Bryant mourns Dikembe Mutombo with throwback video of Kobe Bryant telling a story involving Natalia Bryant

The NBA community mourned the loss of another basketball icon on Monday, September 30, with the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, who tragically died at 58 after a battle with brain cancer. As tributes poured in from across the sports world, one stood out for its heartwarming personal connection: Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, reshared a cherished video of Kobe recounting a hilarious story involving their oldest daughter, Natalia, and Mutombo.

In the video, Kobe, known for his playful personality, mimicked Mutombo's iconic deep voice, delivering the story with his signature humor. The tale involved Natalia, often present with her father and sister Gigi at NBA events and press conferences, making this memory all the more special. Kobe's daughters were a huge part of his life on and off the court, with many moments like these cemented in the memories of fans and family.

As Vanessa shared this lighthearted moment, it was a bittersweet reminder of how much the athlete is missed. Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away at 41 in a Helicopter crash in January 2020, was known for his respect and friendship with Mutombo, often paying tribute to the legend's defensive skills and his trademark finger wag after blocking shots. This iconic gesture is part of Mutombo's legacy. He used to wag his finger after making a key play.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Houston Rockets Dikembe Mutombo wags his finger after blocking a shot by Phoenix Suns Shaquille O'Neal during the fourth quarter on an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center Friday, April 11, 2008, in Houston. The Rockets beat the Suns 101-90. ( Brett Coomer / Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

As Natalia Bryant makes her path as a film student at USC and in her budding modeling career, she continues to honor her father's memory with touching tributes and deep conversations about seeing her father and late sister's image all over the city. During an interview with Town & Country, she shared her feelings about seeing murals of her father and sister while driving around L.A.

According to Natalia, seeing street art can be bittersweet, but she still appreciates the love. “I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I’m driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems,” she told the publication.

© Getty Images Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant, and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Natalia is keeping herself busy by building a career in modeling and doing internships. In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment. It is reported that she helped to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told the outlet. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”

During the same interview, Natalia revealed how her mom, Vanessa Bryant, likes to “test her musical knowledge.” Adding: “I’m horrible with lyrics. Like, horrible,” Natalia says. “She’ll play the song, and it’s a throwback, and I’m like, ‘Mom, I swear I know this song! I swear I’m cultured! You raised me right!’”

Natalia said her mom listens to Gwen Stefani, Fergie, Shakira, Beyoncé, Guns N‘ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, and Tupac. “I got to experience that. And my dad would play a lot of Jay-Z, a lot of Biggie Smalls.”

“I listened to movie soundtracks in my dad’s car, and now I have a playlist of all my favorite movie scores I listen to,” she said.

