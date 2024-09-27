Sophia Loren's fans react to the actress' appearance while celebrating her 90th birthday: 'wow!'

Iconic actress Sophia Loren recently celebrated a monumental milestone—her 90th birthday—and was treated to an unforgettable surprise by none other than legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani. In a heartwarming video shared on Armani's official Instagram page, fans were given a glimpse of the intimate celebration, during which Loren was serenaded during her birthday dinner. The moment shows the iconic Italian actress visibly moved.

The caption accompanying the video read: "A very special 90th birthday celebration for Sophia Loren," and the post quickly sparked a wave of admiration from fans worldwide. Many flooded the comments section with red heart emojis expressing admiration for Loren's timeless beauty.

"She looks incredible," commented one fan, while another added, "She will forever be immortalized as the most gorgeous woman." Others marveled that she had reached 90 yet continued to radiate the same grace and charm that made her a Hollywood legend. "Sophia Loren is the definition of elegance," wrote an admirer, while another gushed, "A true icon. She hasn't aged a day in her spirit or beauty!"

"She is still the queen of cinema," said one devoted follower, while another stated, "There will never be another like her."

This birthday surprise marks a heartening moment for Loren, who has made fewer public appearances in recent years. Fans were particularly overjoyed to see her looking so well, especially after she suffered a fall in her Swiss home a year ago. Her recovery is going well, and this joyful birthday celebration is a reminder of her enduring resilience.

© Daniele Venturelli Sophia Loren arrives at the Giorgio Armani show during the Milan Fashion Week on September 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

During her incident, Loren suffered hip fractures and a femur fracture, prompting her to necessitate urgent medical intervention. "A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," her team informed. "Thankfully, everything worked out for the best, and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”

Sophia Loren was accompanied by her sons, Carlo Jr., 54, and Edoardo, 50, during her hospital stay. They are the children of Sophia Loren's marriage to the late movie producer Carlo Ponti.

© GettyImages Sophia Loren gets the key of New York from Mayor John Lindsay on May 20, 1966 in New York, New York.

Loren's performances have not only showcased her exceptional acting abilities but have also left an enduring impact on audiences of all ages, solidifying her as a beloved and influential figure in the entertainment world. In addition to her acting career, she has actively participated in various humanitarian and charitable causes, leveraging her platform to make a meaningful difference and further establishing herself as a revered global icon with a profound commitment to social good.