Sophia Loren celebrated her 90th birthday with a special dinner with Giorgio Armani

Sophia Loren recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a special birthday dinner captured in a clip shared by her friend, Giorgio Armani. The Italian star was seen wearing a stunning silver outfit from the Giorgio Armani Privé collection, complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings. The footage showed her being serenaded with a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" while visibly surprised and delighted at the table.

"A very special 90th birthday celebration for Sophia Loren," Armani wrote while posting the video. Armani posted a vintage black-and-white photo featuring Loren kissing his cheek. Another picture showed her sitting beside the designer while affectionately resting her head on his shoulder.

Loren's milestone came a year after she was hospitalized following a fall at her home in Geneva, Switzerland, in September 2023. The news of her fall was shared on social media, where her close-knit circle of family and friends expressed optimism about her recovery.

During her incident, Loren suffered hip fractures and a femur fracture in her bathroom, necessitating urgent medical intervention. Thankfully, the surgical procedure was successful, paving the way for her rehabilitation.

© Donald Kravitz Sophia Loren talks to the audience at The Borgata Event Center on March 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/WireImage)

"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," her team informed. "Thankfully, everything worked out for the best, and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”

During her hospital stay, Sophia Loren was accompanied by her sons, Carlo Jr., 54, and Edoardo, 50. They are the beloved children of Sophia Loren's enduring marriage to the late esteemed movie producer Carlo Ponti, who peacefully passed away in 2007 at 94.

© Bruce Glikas Sophia Loren poses at "An Evening With Sophia Loren" at The St. George Theater in Staten Island on September 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Sophia Loren, born Sofia Villani Scicolone on September 20, 1934, in Rome, Italy, has graced the silver screen for decades, captivating audiences worldwide with her exceptional talent, striking beauty, and captivating personality. Her acting career has spanned more than six decades, and she is celebrated for her iconic roles in films like "Two Women" (1960), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, and "Marriage Italian Style" (1964), among many others.

Beyond her acting skills, Loren's charisma has transcended generations, making her a beloved and influential figure in the entertainment world. In addition to her acting career, she has been involved in various humanitarian and charitable endeavors, further solidifying her status as a global icon.