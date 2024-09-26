Did Danna reveal she had a relationship with Neymar?

Mexican actress and singer Danna (formerly Danna Paola) recently made headlines after a candid appearance on the Spanish TV show "La Revuelta," where she shared intriguing details about her past relationships with sports figures. During the interview with host David Broncano, Danna addressed rumors linking her to Brazilian soccer star Neymar, offering rare insights while maintaining a well-guarded stance on her private life.

Danna Paola attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Danna's Candid Confession: Soccer Isn't Her Passion

Despite the speculation surrounding her personal life and ties to soccer players, Danna confessed that soccer isn't her thing. "I have learned a lot about soccer thanks to my boyfriend, but I don't really like it; it's not my thing," she stated honestly. She then revealed that her current boyfriend is a soccer fan, often donning a Madrid jersey, but clarified that he is not a professional player.

Danna, known for her roles in hit shows like "Elite," emphasized that her connection to soccer is mainly influenced by the men in her life rather than her personal interests.

Broncano Pushes for Details, Danna Stays Playful

As Broncano continued to probe, Danna remained playful yet mysterious, touching on her romantic history with athletes. "I have been with soccer players; I won't give names, do your research, everything is on Google," she teased, inviting the audience to explore the internet for answers while offering no names. Her remarks sparked further curiosity, especially about the soccer stars she may have dated.

However, Danna addressed a trend she noticed in the sports world: "I feel that soccer players often have this tendency to date actresses and singers; it seems to happen a lot."

Neymar Jr before the Portland Trail Blazers v Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center on March 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

While acknowledging her experiences with athletes, she downplayed the seriousness of these relationships, saying, "The profession is too demanding, and mine too, so we just didn't connect."

Meeting Neymar

The topic of Neymar inevitably arose, with Broncano directly asking Danna about her connection to the Brazilian soccer icon. She revealed that the two had indeed met. All this happened while Neymar was playing in France, at Paris Saint-Germain.

