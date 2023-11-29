Bruna Biancardi announces breakup with Neymar a month after becoming parents

Bruna Biancardi has announced the end of her relationship with Neymar. Just a month and a half after giving birth to their daughter, the couple has concluded their love story full of ups and downs. The news was revealed by the Brazilian model on her Instagram where she posted a story sharing it.

In an Instagram story, she shared with her followers, “This is a private matter. However, given my daily exposure to news, rumors, and jokes, I want to clarify that I have no relationship with anyone.” She emphasized in her message that she wanted to share this with all her followers. “We are Mavie’s parents, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope they stop linking me to news stories - about alleged cases of Neymar’s infidelity. Thank you very much.”

The 31-year-old footballer and the 29-year-old model have navigated a relationship full of ups and downs, frequently overshadowed by persistent rumors of infidelity on the part of the athlete. The Brazilian portal Em Off even disclosed a confidentiality agreement that the couple had reportedly entered into. According to the agreement, the Al-Hilal player and Biancardi allegedly had an open relationship, allowing the footballer to engage in relationships outside their relationship under specific conditions: maintaining discretion, using contraceptives, and refraining from kissing other women on the mouth.

The news of her pregnancy came shortly after they decided to give their relationship a second chance following several months apart. Unfortunately, issues of infidelity resurfaced, and Neymar took responsibility. The player publicly acknowledged his wrongdoing and sincerely apologized to his partner, with whom he had announced he was having a child just a few months earlier.

The athlete released a statement after confessing to infidelity with the Brazilian influencer Fernanda Campos. “Bru, I’m doing this for you and your family. Trying to justify the unjustifiable. It wasn’t necessary, but I need you in our lives... I made a mistake. I was wrong.”

He also admitted his faults and referred to her as the woman of his life. “All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I envisioned being by my side... I can’t imagine myself without you,” he expressed. To conclude, he stated, “I don’t know if it will work, but today I am certain that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win.”

Neymar, who has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship, became a father again on October 6 to a girl named Mavie. Through their official social media profiles, they shared beautiful pictures of the newborn, showing the two very happy with the baby.

However, just a few days after becoming parents, it was disclosed that criminals had burglarized Bruna’s residence in Sao Paulo, forcibly restraining the model’s parents and silencing them. According to Brazilian media reports, the intruders seized jewelry, watches, and various valuable items from the family.

The new mom wasted no time in recounting what happened: “This morning, they robbed my house and took my parents hostage. Mavie, my sister, and I were not there at that time. Thank God everything is fine for them. Material things we can recover. What’s important is that everyone is safe and the culprits were found.” In the message, she no longer mentioned Neymar, who later lamented what happened: “Sad day, with two terrible news. First was the attack on Bru’s parents, but thank God, everyone is safe! Second, the death of a friend.”

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...