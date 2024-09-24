Johnny Depp reflects on controversial legal battle while promoting new film: 'I’ve been through a number of things'

Johnny Depp is sharing his thoughts about his recent film 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness' at the San Sebastian press conference. The Hollywood star is reflecting on his work as director, after his first film 'The Brave' in 1997.

During the panel, the actor and director was asked to compare his personal experiences to the life of the painter Amedeo Modigliani. “Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright,” he said, declaring that his life became a "soap opera" in recent years.

© Tristan Fewings Johnny Depp poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival

“I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through," he said to reporters. The actor looked in good spirits talking about his experience filming the movie and working with the cast.

One of the actors in the film is none other than 'Emily in Paris' star Bruno Gouery, who previously revealed to HOLA! that he had a great experience on the set of the film. Depp also said that he had an "infinitely more positive" experience this time around, in comparison to directing 'The Brave.'

© Heritage Images Amedeo Modigliani in his studio, 1910s.

Depp said that this time he was "able to really see and experience that sort of… to basically be a giant toddler, as I am, and to understand that when you’re making a film at the very least, it’s gotta be fun.” 'Modi' follows 72 hours with Amedeo Modigliani, portrayed by Riccardo Scamarcio, while navigating the art scene in 1916.