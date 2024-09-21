Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, and it's time to unwind and have some fun. Your favorite celebrities are giving you a peek into their lives and interests on TikTok, and we've got our weekly roundup of the 10 best videos they've created this week.
1. Cardi B
Cardi B shares an intimate video of her new family after welcoming her third child with Offset, who she is divorcing.
2. Shakira
Shakira, Danna, Anitta, Lele Pons, and Winnie Harlow look like squad goals while singing along to her new song dedicated to being single due September 25, "Soltera."
3. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato continues her TikTok show Cooking with Demi, teaching fans how to make a Spinach Pesto and Bowtie Pasta combo.
4. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore realizes that she might actually like naps after bashing them in the past.
5. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas gets a sick new car.
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons proves you can one day not only be friends with your idol but also impress them with their signature dance moves with Shakira.
7. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, who has become a rodeo princess with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos invites fans to spend the morning with her.
8. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo reunites with her Bizaardvark castmate Madison Hu while in South Korea.
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shares her first TikTok back with her brunette hair to the delight of her fans.
10. Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez takes a fan's advice and does "mountain hike stuff."