Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, and it's time to unwind and have some fun. Your favorite celebrities are giving you a peek into their lives and interests on TikTok, and we've got our weekly roundup of the 10 best videos they've created this week.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B shares an intimate video of her new family after welcoming her third child with Offset, who she is divorcing.

2. Shakira

Shakira, Danna, Anitta, Lele Pons, and Winnie Harlow look like squad goals while singing along to her new song dedicated to being single due September 25, "Soltera."

3. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato continues her TikTok show Cooking with Demi, teaching fans how to make a Spinach Pesto and Bowtie Pasta combo.

@ddlovato ✨Cooking with Demi✨ continues! I am loving this Spinach Pesto + Bowtie Pasta combo👩🏻‍🍳🖤 Made fearlessly and with lots of love! INGREDIENTS: For the sauce: 1/4 cup slivered almonds 1 small garlic clove, smashed and peeled 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1 large handful baby spinach, about 1 heaping cup 1 large handful basil leaves, about 1 heaping cup 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus a few more tablespoons for serving For the pasta: Kosher salt 1/2 pound farfalle pasta or any other shape you like Grated Parmesan cheese, to serve ♬ original sound - Demi Lovato

4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore realizes that she might actually like naps after bashing them in the past.

5. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas gets a sick new car.

6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons proves you can one day not only be friends with your idol but also impress them with their signature dance moves with Shakira.

7. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has become a rodeo princess with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos invites fans to spend the morning with her.

8. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo reunites with her Bizaardvark castmate Madison Hu while in South Korea.

9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares her first TikTok back with her brunette hair to the delight of her fans.

10. Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez takes a fan's advice and does "mountain hike stuff."



