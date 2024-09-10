Learn how to make Demi Lovato's special chicken recipe

Demi Lovato is flaunting her skills in the kitchen. Last year, Lovato and her fiancé Jutes shared news of their engagement, and while the two have remained silent about their wedding date, fans can't wait to see Lovato happy and celebrating her union with her partner.

© @ddlovato Demi Lovato preparing the chicken

Aside from her talents on the screen and on the stage, Lovato is also skilled in the kitchen, often sharing her love of cooking in recipes that she shares on TikTok under the label "Cooking with Demi."

One of these is "Marry Me Chicken," a recipe that went viral recently. The gist of the recipe is that the dish is so good that if you prepare it to someone, they will marry you on the spot. Despite its great proclamations, Marry Me Chicken is a simple dish that can be prepared with a few of the items in your pantry.

Make Demi Lovato's Marry Me Chicken

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts

1/2 a tea spoon of salt-

1/4 of a teaspoon of black pepper

6 tablespoons of flour

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

3 cloves of garlic

1 cup of chicken stock

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 a cup of parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of chili flakes

1/4 of a teaspoon of oregano

1/4 of a teaspoon of thyme

1/3 of a cup of dried tomatoes

1 tablespoon of basil

© @ddlovato Demi Lovato's 'Marry Me Chicken'

Instructions: