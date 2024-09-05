Vanessa Bryant recently took to social media to wish Beyoncé a happy birthday, sending love and heartfelt congratulations to the music icon on her special day. In her post, Vanessa shared a sweet photo of the two posing next to each other and smiling at the camera. Vanessa and Beyoncé have been friends for years, and thanks to their professions, they have built a genuine connection rooted in admiration and support.

© @vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant congratulates Beyoncé on her birthday with a sweet throwback photo

Over the years, the two women have been seen at various events together, often showing public support for one another. They have stood side by side, from award shows to concerts to charity events.vThe friendship between Vanessa and Beyoncé deepened in the wake of the tragic loss of Vanessa's husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, in 2020.

© Johnny Nunez (L-R) Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

© Emma McIntyre Vanessa Bryant attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By BeyoncÃ©" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyoncé, who performed a moving rendition of "XO" and "Halo" at Kobe and Gianna's memorial service, has been a source of strength and comfort for Vanessa during her most challenging times. Since then, the two have supported each other publicly and privately. Vanessa has frequently expressed her gratitude for Beyoncé's friendship. Beyoncé has often spoken about Vanessa's resilience, grace, and dedication to her family, calling her a role model for women everywhere.

Vanessa Bryant and Beyoncé share a bond beyond public appearances and social media posts. They are united by their shared values and dedication to their families and communities. Vanessa and Beyoncé are known for their philanthropic efforts and commitment to empowering women, a connection that inspires and makes us all feel part of their journey.

Through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Vanessa continues to honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy by providing opportunities to underserved athletes. At the same time, Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative supports education, mental health, and disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Vanessa's well wishes come after she accompanied her 7-year-old daughter, Bianka, to throw the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium. In 2000, Kobe Bryant threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game; now Bianka continued his legacy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, honoring her late father during the Major League Baseball team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to Kobe and Bianka, another Bryant who has thrown the first pitch at a Dodgers game includes Natalia, who took the mound in 2023 at Dodgers Stadium.

© The Grosby Group Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are seen prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

The Bryants donned identical Dodgers jerseys bearing the No. 24, a touching tribute to Kobe. Vanessa Bryant expressed her gratitude on social media, acknowledging the team's support and their contribution to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Additionally, their presence at the event was to be met with a donation on behalf of the foundation. "Thank you @dodgers for supporting our @mambamambacitasports foundation. L.A. Love 🙏🏽💜💛 💙🤍," she wrote.

Kobe and his teenage daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

