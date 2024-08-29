Alison Holker announces new relationship a year and a half after death of husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker is giving love one more chance after the traumatic experience of losing her husband a year and a half ago. The widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, known for the Ellen Degeneres Show, took to social media to soft launch her new romance. With a simple heart emoji and a photo of two shadows holding hands, the 36-year-old dancer and mom of three announced her relationship with the world.

Holker's comment section was flooded with well-wishes from celebrities, friends, and fans. "❤️❤️Love has a way of renewing itself, even after the deepest of losses," one person wrote, adding: "Finding the courage to open your heart again after such a journey speaks to the resilience of your spirit and the beauty of the love you shared. May this new chapter bring you the joy, companionship, and peace you so deeply deserve, honoring the love you'll always hold in your heart while embracing the possibilities of tomorrow."

Another person who identified "a new widow" said: "This gives me hope that someday when I'm ready, I can find another person to share my life with. No one can replace the one we lost, and we can find hope, joy, and love again. I'm so happy for you.❤️❤️"

While a third wrote: "Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy and some are exciting. But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter holds. Happy for you ♥️"

In January 2024, Allison Holker opened up for the first time about her future. “It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again,” she said in a conversation on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast. “And then also, could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else?”

“It’s a very complex situation I’ve found myself in.” Allison Holker

© Allison Holker

Allison and tWitch had been married for nine years before Boss' unexpected passing in December 2022. Despite her loss, she said she was open to entering a new relationship.

In May 2024, Allison, in a heartfelt conversation on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner's podcast, "The Squeeze," said that "tWitch" was only one facet of Stephen's complex personality. According to Holker, while tWitch, the public persona, was always ready to light up a room with joy and enthusiasm, Stephen, the man behind the stage name, had a much more reserved and reflective nature.

© Getty Images Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him," she explained. "So when he would go out as tWitch and make sure he's spreading all this love and joy and positivity and be dancing all the time for people and an entertainer and such, it would drain his energy."

Allison's reflections also illuminate a deeper aspect of Stephen's character. "Sometimes I wonder if, when he would receive so much love, he almost didn't think he deserved that love, so he'd give it right back. That's why he was such a giver," she pondered.

© Getty Images (L R) Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss with family attend the pre party for Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

In the aftermath of Stephen's death, Allison is continuing to cope with her grief while also being a source of strength for their three children: Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4.

