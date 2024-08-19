Meghan Markle shared insights into her daughter's personality during a recent trip to Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their four-day trip to Colombia, during which they visited three cities to learn more about Colombian culture and its people. The couple also promoted their work at their Archwell foundation. The couple's activities included school visits and immersive cultural presentations, which introduced them to the traditions and music of the different cities they visited. However, on the last day of their trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Cali to converse with Afro-Latinas.

During the encounter, Meghan shared anecdotes about her daughter, Princess Lilibet, and how, at her young age, she has found her voice. During the "Afro Women and Power Forum" at the Valle del Cauca Municipal Theater, Meghan and Harry were greeted with a musical performance by an Afro-Colombian group and performances by some panelists with folk songs and rap.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024, in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Meghan joined the panelists but first greeted those present in Spanish and then spoke about the work of the Archwell Foundation and the new projects they promote through this initiative, such as the Parents Network. "Good afternoon, I would like to start in Spanish," said the Duchess while the audience applauded her. "My husband and I are in this country, and I can feel this incredible embrace from Colombia, so thank you very much. The culture, the history... Everything has been like a dream on this trip," she added.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Aurora Vergara, and Francia Marquez, Colombian vice president, are seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Calid during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

However, Meghan could not help but feel insecure speaking Spanish, so she did not hesitate to apologize to those present: "I apologize if my Spanish is not perfect because I learned it twenty years ago in Argentina."

What Meghan said about Lilibet

"At three years old, she found her voice," said the former actress, revealing how she has encouraged her little girl to be independent. She added: "And we are very proud of that because that is how... they are going to create a very different environment than the one we grew up in."

© Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits Colegio La Giralda school during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 16, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Meghan's funny moment with her fellow panelists

The Duchess of Sussex showed her most empathetic side when, in the middle of a conversation with other women, she got up from her seat and approached the edge of the stage to turn on a fan that was precisely facing her fellow panelists. This caused laughter from those present when she said in Spanish that the women present needed some fresh air.

An amazing trip that highlighted Latino Hospitality

On August 15, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Colombia to meet Francia Márquez, the country's vice president and minister for equality. Over four days, the former royals visited the cities of Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. The vice president, who invited the Sussexes to Colombia, expressed her gratitude for the couple’s official visit. Márquez also shared that she feels that she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for children and the world.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Colegio La Giralda during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 16, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," the vice president said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

The Sussexes' trip agenda focused on key aspects of the Archewell Foundation’s priorities. It will also highlight the military community and female empowerment.