Meghan Markle style while visiting Colombia: Duchess of Sussex wears a Johanna Ortiz design

On August 15, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Colombia to meet Francia Márquez, the country's vice president and minister for equality. Over the next four days, the former royals will visit the cities of Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali.

The vice president, who invited the Sussexes to Colombia, expressed her gratitude for the couple’s official visit. Márquez also shared that she feels that she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for children and the world.

© Handout / Getty Images In this handout photo provided by the Colombian Vice President's Office, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez at her official residence on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are undertaking a four-day visit to Colombia. (Photo by Colombian Vice President's Office via Getty Images)

All eyes are on Meghan as fashion critics are eager to see what she has packed for her cultural trip. The mother of two loves to immerse herself in local culture, and she has already showcased some styles while enjoying her time in the Latin American nation.



© Diego Cuevas /Getty Images Shining in a satin set The couple attended the Responsible Digital Future forum during their first engagements in the Colombian capital. Meghan wore a rust-colored satin set comprising a flowing Victoria Beckham shirt and flared trousers by La Ligne. She paired the look with comfortable heeled sandals made of cognac suede by Aquazzura. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she kept her makeup natural. She accessorized with small drop earrings in diamond and natural citrine by Birks and a Just un Clou necklace by Cartier.



© Eric Charbonneau /Getty Images Meghan chose a Colombian design for the trip The Sussexes visited the Delia Zapata National Arts Center in Bogotá, where Meghan wore a design by the renowned Johanna Ortiz. The dress from her Pre-Fall 2024 collection used a lurex jacquard in earth, salmon, and wine tones with a Navajo pattern. She opted for a custom version with two straps and a sweetheart neckline. She wore comfortable brown Jimmy Choo mules and accessorized with gold earrings by Lanvin, a vintage gold ring, the Tank Française watch by Cartier, and the Just un Clou necklace in yellow gold and diamonds from Cartier.

© Eric Charbonneau /Getty Images Meghan is a quiet luxury vision During the grand reception in Bogotá, Meghan wore an elegant navy blue outfit by Veronica Beard. She wore a halterneck vest and high-cut Arte trousers. She completed the look with black high heels by Manolo Blahnik and a large white handbag by Loro Piana. She accessorized with a Love bracelet and Tank Française watch from Cartier, kyanite earrings from Pippa Small Jewellery, and a pavé diamond and nazar bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz. Her hair was styled in a simple updo with a middle parting.

What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be doing in Colombia?

During the Sussexes' visit to Colombia, Meghan and Harry will visit Bogotá and the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali. "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," the vice president said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

The Sussexes' trip agenda is focused on key aspects of the Archewell Foundation’s priorities. It will also highlight the military community and female empowerment.