Update: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin deny rumors of break up

Update: A representative for Dakota Johnson claimed that she and Chris Martin are still together despite reports suggesting they'd concluded their engagement.

“They are happily together," said the rep to PEOPLE.



Original story: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, one of Hollywood's most stable relationships, have reportedly ended their engagement. The pair had been together for seven years and kept their relationship private despite their visible profiles.

© GrosbyGroup Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson earlier this year in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The news was first reported by The Daily Mail, which spoke to a source who confirmed that the two had been drifting apart over the past couple of months.

The source said that Martin has “now accepted the relationship is over—and it’s best to move on.”

They provided more details, claiming that the couple had tried to make it work but was unsuccessful. “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work," said the source. "They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term."

They claimed that their schedules and their work life made spending time together difficult. “They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions, and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other," they said."

"They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”

© WWD Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

More details about Johnson and Martin's relationship

Johnson and Martin's relationship dates back to 2017 when the two were first spotted on a date at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. Over the years, the two were spotted supporting each other, with Johnson attending various of his concerts and the two spending time with each other's families.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin's previous partner, opened up about her relationship with Johnson, calling her a part of their family. "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.