Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow are all smiles together at Gucci Fashion Show

Dealing with your partner’s ex doesn’t have to be a nightmare, take it from Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress proved just how mature she is when she crossed paths with Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood, California on November 2.

As seen in a video captured by Variety, both stars greeted each other warmly, flashing big smiles and chatting before they wrapped their arms around each other while they posed for a photo op. For the occassion, both women looked absolutely stunning, with Johnson wearing a black mini dress and fishnet stockings, and Paltrow donning a red suit.

The suit the Avengers: Infinity War actress was seen in was reminiscent to the one Paltrow wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, which was designed by Tom Ford for the fashion house. According to Vogue, current creative director Alessandro Michele designed the iteration Paltrow recently wore for Gucci‘s 100th anniversary show in April.

Though you wouldn’t be able to tell from just how sweetly they greeted one another, Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow do have an interesting connection.

For the past four years, Johnson has been dating Chris Martin, who was married to Paltrow for a decade before they announced their decision to “consciously uncouple” in 2014, going on to finalize their divorce in 2016. Together, the musician and the Oscar winner share two children together: daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.

Luckily, ever since their split, the former couple have remained on good terms--which is probably why things between the Coldplay star’s girlfriend and ex-wife are so normal.

“We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship,” Gwyneth told Glamour in 2016. “He’s like my brother.”

Not only that, they have also formed friendships with each other’s new significant others, celebrating holidays and other outings together as one big family.

“I love her,” Paltrow, who is now married to Brad Falchuk, told Harper‘s Bazaar last year about Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

She went on to say, “I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”