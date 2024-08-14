Jessica Alba welcomes daughter Haven into her teenage era with a touching post

Jessica Alba's daughter Haven just hit a remarkable milestone! The actress's middle child is a teenager. On Tuesday, August 13, the actress celebrated Haven's 13th birthday by sharing an adorable video montage on social media. Set to Lana Del Rey's "Radio," the heartfelt video begins with baby pictures of Haven. It ends with a full family photo featuring Alba, her husband Cash Warren, and their two other children: 6-year-old Hayes and 16-year-old Honor.

In the caption accompanying the video, Alba poured out her emotions, describing how her heart expanded the moment Haven entered the world. She recalled how Haven was born in the caul, a rare and extraordinary birth condition that added to the magic of her arrival. From that moment, Alba shared that Haven has lived up to her name, becoming a true "safe Haven" for the entire family.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Haven Garner Warren, Jessica Alba, and Honor Warren attend the "Trigger Warning" after party at The Hideaway on June 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jessica Alba)

Alba's tribute continued lovingly, describing Haven as "the glue that holds our family together." She praised her daughter's caring nature, noting how Haven continuously checks in on immediate and extended family members. In addition to her nurturing side, Alba highlighted Haven's unique "swag" that makes her stand out wherever she goes.

Reflecting on their close bond, Alba expressed her gratitude for their special moments, from nighttime cuddles and talks to wild adventures. "You are the best, my Havie, and I am so proud of the incredible young woman you are," Alba wrote, emphasizing how honored she feels to witness Haven grow and evolve.

The actress wrapped up her heartfelt message with a sweet reminder that being Haven's mom, along with her other two children, is the greatest joy in her life. "Happy birthday, my Havie Baby," she concluded, adding an orange heart emoji to symbolize her love.

© Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: (L-R) Jessica Alba and Haven Garner Warren attend the "Trigger Warning" after party at The Hideaway on June 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jessica Alba)

Alba's sweet post comes amid her summer vacation. The star is embracing quality time with her family in Mykonos, Greece. The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, August 9, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos and videos from a family-filled night out, giving fans a peek into their blissful getaway. The snapshots capture Alba, her husband, and their three children making the most of their time together in paradise. The first photo in the collection shows Alba and her teenage daughters posing arm-in-arm outside their luxurious villa.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s love story began two decades ago when they met on the set of the 2004 film “Fantastic Four.” Their romance quickly blossomed, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008. Over the years, Alba and Warren have built a life together that prioritizes their roles as dedicated parents, balancing Alba’s successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures — including her co-founding of The Honest Company.





