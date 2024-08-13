Antonela Roccuzzo shares photos of her sunny summer with Messi and their kids

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi are fans of summers in Miami. The couple, who's spent the majority of their summer at home in Miami, have shared some new snaps of themselves enjoying the hot weather, with their kids making for some adorable company.

The photos were shared on Rocuzzo's social media, and show her and her family enjoying the sun aboard a yacht. Roccuzzo looks stunning and athletic in a pink bikini, while Messi wears black shorts. Their kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, are also in their bathing suits, with all of them wearing different shades of green, and are seen drinking their dad's energy drinks. "Mas+" energy drinks were released recently, with the flavors inspired by Messi's life and achievements.

"Summer and them," Roccuzzo captioned the post, adding in various emojis that include a wave, a blue heart, and a palm tree.

Messi's ankle injury recovery

© Miami Herald Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami

Messi has been having a summer of rest. Earlier, he twisted his ankle while playing at the Copa America final. The moment triggered an early end to his match, leaving him emotional on the bench as he watched his teammates play for the remaining half of the final. Over the past weeks, Messi has been prioritizing his health, steering clear of Inter Miami matches, and spending plenty of time with his family. He's missed five consecutive matches since his injury.

Fans have been concerned over his health, but Tata Martino, Inter Miami's coach, has made it clear that he's in recovery. "Leo is doing well," he said in a press conference. "He's still in the gym, but you can see that he's getting better every day. It’s within the deadlines we’ve been thinking about.”

It's unknown when he'll return to the pitch, but various sources speculate that his return will likely take place this September, before the players' international break. This would allow Messi to participate in the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.