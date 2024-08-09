Jessica Alba shares a glimpse into her fun-filled family getaway in Mykonos

Jessica Alba is savoring every moment of her summer vacation, embracing quality time with her family in Mykonos, Greece. The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, August 9, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos and videos from a family-filled night out, giving fans a peek into their blissful getaway.

The series of snapshots captures Alba, her husband Cash Warren, 45, and their three children, son Hayes, 6, and daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 16, making the most of their time together in paradise. The first photo in the collection shows Alba and her teenage daughters posing arm-in-arm outside their luxurious villa.

Another photo captures the entire family of five grinning from ear to ear, with the breathtaking Mykonos sunset casting a golden glow behind them. As the night unfolds, Alba shares a lively video montage featuring the Alba-Warren clan enjoying dinner, drinks, and the beats of a DJ alongside their close family friends.

The fun doesn't stop there; after dinner, the group heads out for a drag show on a boat, where they let loose and dance the night away. With Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go" setting the soundtrack for the evening, Alba posts playful footage of the performers and endearing clips of herself and her children dancing along, fully immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere.

One adorable snap from the night shows Alba and Warren relaxing on a staircase, all dressed up for dinner and posing with matching red bags. This further proves that the couple knows how to blend style with their playful spirit. Alba captioned the post, "Nights out in #Mykonos - a vibe 💃🏽🖤," encapsulating their family adventure's carefree and joyous energy.

Jessica Alba is embracing a 'Brat' summer

The 43-year-old mom of three has once again proved she's in the know about the latest trends, showing off her impressive dancing skills to Charli XCX's "Apple," which is part of the singer's new album, "Brat."

© GettyImages Jessica Alba is making her comeback to films this year

On July 24, Alba took to TikTok to join the viral dance trend that has taken the platform by storm. TikTok creator Kelley Heyer initially choreographed the trend. In the video, Alba dons a teeny-tiny black bikini with an unbuttoned black oversized shirt, effortlessly nailing the dance moves. The ensemble highlights her timeless style and brings back memories of her iconic role in "Honey," where her dance moves first captivated audiences and inspired more than once, including Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco.

Alba's caption, "Heard it's a #brat summer," perfectly encapsulates the playful and vibrant energy of the dance trend.

Jessica and her go-to travel companion

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s love story began two decades ago when they met on the set of the 2004 film “Fantastic Four.” Their romance quickly blossomed, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008.

© GettyImages Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

Over the years, Alba and Warren have built a life together that prioritizes their roles as dedicated parents, balancing Alba’s successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures — including her co-founding of The Honest Company.

