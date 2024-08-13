Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover celebrities© Gilbert Flores

How Janet Jackson is related to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 13, 2024 3:36 PM EDT

Janet Jackson is opening up about her family life. The fan-favorite singer revealed that her family tree includes a lot of famous faces, surprising many after explaining how she is related to fellow singer Stevie Wonder, and Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson.

© David Becker

During a recent interview with Scott Mills on BBC Sounds, the singer was asked if she is related to another celebrity or musician, following reports of Steve being part of her family.

stevie wonder nipsey hussle memorial© Getty Images

“He’s our cousin,” she said, causing the host to express his shock. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.” Janet went on to say that there are more stars in her family.

Not just for the ladies! Samuel L. Jackson proved that men can wear pink as he rocked this cool jacket at the the Burberry Prorsum Men's Fashion Show at Kensington Gardens in London. Photo: MATT CROSSICK/ EMPICS Entertainment

“So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel L. Jackson," she continued. Just like the singer, Tracy and Stevie were born and raised in the midwest, and Stevie was also part of the Motown boom in the early ’70s, with Janet presenting Stevie with a Hall of Fame Award at the NAACP Image Awards back in 2008.

© Amy Sussman

Janet counts Stevie as her third cousin once removed, via her mother Katherine’s side of the family. However, when it comes to Samuel L. Jackson and Tracy Chapman, it is still unclear how they are related.

