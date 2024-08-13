How Janet Jackson is related to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson

Janet Jackson is opening up about her family life. The fan-favorite singer revealed that her family tree includes a lot of famous faces, surprising many after explaining how she is related to fellow singer Stevie Wonder, and Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson.
During a recent interview with Scott Mills on BBC Sounds, the singer was asked if she is related to another celebrity or musician, following reports of Steve being part of her family.
“He’s our cousin,” she said, causing the host to express his shock. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.” Janet went on to say that there are more stars in her family.
“So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel L. Jackson," she continued. Just like the singer, Tracy and Stevie were born and raised in the midwest, and Stevie was also part of the Motown boom in the early ’70s, with Janet presenting Stevie with a Hall of Fame Award at the NAACP Image Awards back in 2008.
Janet counts Stevie as her third cousin once removed, via her mother Katherine’s side of the family. However, when it comes to Samuel L. Jackson and Tracy Chapman, it is still unclear how they are related.