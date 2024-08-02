Suri Cruise wears colorful summer pants for a hangout with friends

Suri Cruise is dressing appropriately for the heat. As New York City grapples with a heat wave of over 90 degrees, the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed out with some friends. For the occasion, she wore some colorful linen pants that she paired with a tight shirt.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise in New York

The photos were captured by paparazzi earlier this week, and show Suri having fun with some friends. She's seen wearing a bold outfit that's perfect for the hot weather, made up of colorful linen pants and a tight green top. She rounded out the look with some Birkenstock clogs and a large handbag. She wore her hair long and wavy, in a style very similar to her mother's.

Suri was accompanied by two friends, who also looked comfortable and were carrying large backs. The trio were likely heading somewhere together, with Suri holding on to a vintage camera in her hand.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise with her friends in New York

Suri Cruise's future

Suri Cruise is facing one of the biggest moments of her life. Within the next weeks, she's set to start her college career. She's decided to attend Carnegie Mellon University, a prestigious school located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the prospect is likely exciting, it means that she'll be moving out of New York, a city where she's lived most of her life alongside her mother.

Over the past months, Suri has been spending plenty of time with her friends, her boyfriend, and her mom, attending events like her graduation, her prom, and much more. She appears to be soaking up as much time as possible in New York before she transitions into this new stage in her life. It was previously reported that Suri had an interest in pursuing fashion or dance, so it's likely that she'll be attending classes related to those subjects.