Gisele Bündchen enjoys a morning bike ride with her daughter Vivian and two adorable companions

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying an early morning bike ride with her daughter, Vivian, and their dogs around their local community. The duo looked relaxed and content as they pedaled through the neighborhood, making the most of the fresh morning air.

Gisele has returned to her routine with vigor after a brief yet rejuvenating vacation in her homeland, Brazil. The trip was memorable as she celebrated her birthday celebration.

© The Grosby Group In the photo, Gisele donned a casual yet chic outfit with a simple gray T-shirt, black leggings, and a cap, embodying her effortless style. Vivian, her daughter, mirrored her mother’s relaxed look with a black T-shirt and leggings, riding confidently beside her. Their dogs appeared to enjoy the outing just as much as their owners.



© The Grosby Group Gisele, who has always emphasized the importance of family and nature, embraced both during this bike ride. The Brazilian beauty often shares her love for the outdoors and staying active with her fans, inspiring many to adopt a healthier lifestyle.



Gisele's 44th birthday

Gisele took to social media to share some photos from her trip, including her moments at Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, where she wore two chic swimsuits. The supermodel can be seen wearing a chic one-piece swimsuit in black, posing on a dune, and enjoying the warm weather.

Another photo shows Gisele in a red bikini, showing off her toned abs while playing in the water. She spent some quality time with her kids and wrote a sweet caption following their experience at the park. "I’ve always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!" she wrote in Portuguese.

It's no secret that Gisele loves to be in Brazil with her family. She recently shared more photos from her trip, playing volleyball with her kids, suntanning, and enjoying the ocean. The supermodel seemed unbothered following news of Tom Brady's rumored romance with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.

In 2023, Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen parted ways after building a family together. At the time, the Brazilian shared her challenges after her public divorce from the NFL quarterback. The 43-year-old beauty opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution and the additional burden of caring for her ailing parents.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bündchen disclosed to People. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, parted ways amid an “epic fight” triggered by Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL. The couple shares two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. From his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, Gisele has also maintained a close relationship with Brady’s eldest child, 16-year-old Jack.

Brady then began dating Irina Shayk. After the pair were spotted in Los Angeles, sources close to the Brazilian supermodel revealed how she reacted to the news. According to the insider, Bündchen is unbothered by the alleged new relationship. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on,” the source told TMZ. According to the source, Bündchen and Shayk know each other professionally and are on friendly terms, but they are not close friends.