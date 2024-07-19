Is Johnny Depp's relationship with 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova a good match?

Johnny Depp has found love again after a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard. The 61-year-old actor has gone public with 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, and his fans are very invested in the relationship. Vlaslova's comments are filled with opinions, but could the 33-year-age gap be the kind of relationship he needs right now?

© The Grosby Group Johnny Depp is seen out in London with a Russian beautician named Yulia

Depp and Heard had one of the biggest celebrity trials: John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard in 2022. Talking to Fox News Digital, Amy Laurent, professional matchmaker and author, shared her thoughts on Depp's new flame. "Given the tumultuous breakup with Amber Heard and the huge fallout that came from a highly publicized court battle, he's not exactly winning any ‘Bachelor of the Year’ awards, or even ‘Bachelor of the Decade’ for that matter," she told the outlet.

According to Laurent, the relationship, described as "casual," could be what works for him "at the moment." "Perhaps being with someone younger who is not looking for something substantial or isn't as turned off by his track record may actually suit him well at the moment."

Vlasova is a Russian model and beautician and has her own makeup and hairstyling studio in Prague. According to the outlet, they met in August 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and have been hanging out since then.

The couple was recently spotted at the London Heliport, and she later shared photos aboard a private jet. She sparked engagement rumors earlier this week when she shared a ring emoji on her Instagram Story, but a source later told PEOPLE they are “absolutely not” engaged.

Vlasova has shared photos on social media looking loved up, including him kissing her cheek. She also shared a photo holding his hand in response to a Q&A asking who her favorite actor is, replying, "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring." As of now, they do not follow each other on social media.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalized their divorce after splitting in May 2016. Photo: Getty Images

This is seemingly the first relationship for Depp since his divorce from Heard. He was briefly linked to Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit, but his love life has been under the radar since they stopped seeing each other in November 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been married twice. His first marriage was to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison in 1983 when he was 20. It was short-lived, and they divorced in 1985.