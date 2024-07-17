Liv Tyler celebrates her daughter's birthday with a rare and adorable pic

Liv Tyler is proud of her daughter, Lula Rose. The actress and daughter of Steven Tyler shared a rare photo of Lula, where she's seen celebrating her eighth birthday while framed by her presents.

The photo was shared on Tyler's Instagram, and marks a rare occasion when she shares a look at her daughter and her personal life. The photo shows her daughter's birthday celebration, showing Lula smiling brightly in her pajamas, as she holds on to a teddy bear and clutches it against her chest. She's surrounded by presents that were all wrapped in different shades of pink, silver, and printed packaging. In the background, there's a colorful two tiered cake with a little girl standing at the top of it, likely representing Lula.

"Lula Rose," wrote Tyler in the post's caption. "8 years old on the 8th of July (born 8:48 pm) happy happy birthday to our precious angel. You are the brightest light." Lula is the daughter of Tyler and her ex David Gardner.

In a following post, Tyler shared more looks at her daughter and her son, Milo William, 19. The images show Lula on her brother's shoulders, while he carries her through a walk in the woods. Tyler captioned the post with a few heart emojis.

More about Tyler's kids and her family

Tyler has three children: Milo, Lula, and her Sailor, who's 9 years old. Milo's father is Royston Langdon, Tyler's ex-husband. She shares Lula and Sailor with Gardner, whom she was engaged to from 2015 to 2021. While she rarely shares images of her three kids together, She's opened up about parenthood and what she's learned as a mother. “My favorite thing about being a parent is that I learn so much from the push-and-pull dynamic of mother and child,” she said to More Magazine in 2015.

“Having children, I learned about my own strength.”

