Giancarlo Stanton's romance with Asiana Hung-Barnes: A swing and a miss

Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees' slugger, has recently experienced a strikingly public split from his girlfriend, Asiana Jayd "AJ" Hung-Barnes. Sources exclusively revealed to Page Six that the couple had called it quits, marking an end to their relationship, which had been under wraps since 2022.

The news of the breakup surfaced just days after it was initially reported in May that Stanton, 34, and Hung-Barnes, 27, had been quietly dating. Despite their seemingly steady relationship, insiders disclose that Stanton decided to end things, subsequently blocking Hung-Barnes on both Instagram and Snapchat.

© Getty Images Giancarlo Stanton, #27 of the New York Yankees, works out on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2024 in New York City. The Reds defeated the Yankees 8-4.

According to these sources, Stanton has moved on to "seeing other women, but nothing serious" at this point.

Social Media Cleanse

Hung-Barnes, who works in the hospitality industry, responded to the breakup by meticulously scrubbing her private Instagram account of all evidence of her time with Stanton. She removed any posts featuring the baseball star and unfollowed the Yankees' official page and Stanton's friends, indicating a clean break from her past with the athlete.

A Quiet Relationship Revealed

The revelation of their relationship had initially surprised many, as the couple managed to keep their romance under wraps for nearly a year. The secrecy surrounding their relationship added an extra layer of intrigue when their split was made public, as fans and followers were only coming to terms with Stanton being off the market.

According to the publication, a source revealed that “Giancarlo doesn’t like his business being out there,” adding, “but AJ is reckless on social media.” The comments refer to AJ's past behavior, including sharing the moves linking her to the athlete.

The pair used to talk “on Snapchat daily when they’re apart,” because Stanton has long “used Snapchat as his primary method of communication with dating prospects because it’s such a private app.”