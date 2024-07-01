Susan Sarandon's daughter celebrates a 'fairytale' wedding

Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri's daughter, Eva Amurri, had her dream wedding. Amurri married chef Ian Hock, and shared various photos of her stunning ceremony on social media. The couple got engaged a year ago in Paris, and hosted a gorgeous and private ceremony on June 29th, in the Hudson Valley, in New York.

© @thehappilyeva Eva Amurri and her husband Ian Hock

Amurri opened up about her wedding to People Magazine, where she revealed that the whole experience "felt like a fairytale."

Amurrri revealed that finding love again after a divorce was incredibly special. She was previously married to soccer player Kyle Martino, with the couple having three children over eight years of marriage. Her kids, Marlowe, Major, and Mateo, played a big part in the ceremony, with Amurri revealing that that was their original intent. “We really wanted to center our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us,” she said.

Her eldest son, Major, walked her down the aisle, "which was an experience I’ll never forget," she said. Amurri and Hock had their first dance to Taylor Swift's "Lover" and incorporated a family dance with the children. The ceremony was attended by 40 guests, including Tim Robbins, the former partner of Sarandon.

© @thehappilyeva Eva Amurri and her family

Amurri's crazy childhood

In previous instances, Amurri has opened up as being the daughter of celebrities, an experience she likened to a "circus." Amurri addressed the question on TikTok, when someone asked her if she had grown up around other celebrity kids. "Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities because anytime my parents would do a movie or a TV show or anything like that, there would be, of course, the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together," she explained.

"You spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... You're just spending all this quality time with a certain group and you become so, so close. Almost like family,” she continued. "And then one of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is that then, when the project is done, a lot of the time everyone goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life. And it can be really sad sometimes."