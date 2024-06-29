Tom Cruise takes to the skies with his son Connor

Tom Cruise and his offspring Connor are getting summer started by spending some time together. The father-son duo ensured the day was epic, flying a helicopter together in central London. The 61-year-old A-Lister appears to be aging like fine wine.

Tom was all smiles as his hair blew in the wind. He looked toned and fit with a gray shirt, blue jeans, and classic aviator sunglasses. Connor looked comfortable and casual with light blue pants, athletic shoes, a black hoodie, and a Golf Club hat. The 29-year-old's arm tattoos were also peeking out of his sweater.

Who is Connor Cruise?



Tom and Nicole Kidman tied the knot in December 1990 and adopted Isabella “Bella” two years later after she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. They adopted adopted Connor in 2005 before their divorce in 2001.

Bella is active on Instagram, sharing her art, and Connor has his passion- grilling. He co-runs an Instagram page called "Connor’s Meatshack" and has a public profile but is not very active. A source told PEOPLE that Connor lives in his "own home in a Scientology community. "His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked," they told the outlet.

Connor may be a deep sea fisherman now, but he once followed in his father's footsteps with acting. He started his career with a small movie role during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He had a small role in "Seven Pounds" (2008), starring Will Smith, and a supporting role in "Red Dawn" (2012). He then pursued a career as a DJ, performing EDM under the name DJ C-Squared. While Tom and his relationship with his youngest daughter, Suri Cruise, is reportedly strained, he seems to have a great relationship with Bella and Connor. He was joined by his son at the Mission Impossible promotion in New York City in 2023.

As noted by DailyMail, Connor and Bella were raised in the contentious Church of Scientology, which Kidman was not a part of when they divorced. In 2018, when asked about their decision to stay in the church, she told Who, "They are adults." “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love, and the child has to know there is available love, and I’m open here," she continued,