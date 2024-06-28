Melania Trump skips Trump-Biden debate and will make 'select' appearances on campaign trail

Melania Trump didn't attend Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first political debate of 2024. The program aired on CNN and kicked off the presidential race, at least in the eyes of the public. While Biden had the support of First Lady Jill Biden, various news outlets reported that Melania didn't travel to Atlanta, where the debate took place. Her decision to steer clear of the spotlight is in line with her choices since her husband announced he was running for office a second time.

© Joe Raedle Melania and Donald Trump

Business Insider reports that Melania will be making "select" appearances on her husband's campaign trail. Over the past months, she's hosted a couple of political fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago. She also made an appearance at a fundraiser in April and is set to host another event in July.

2024 has proved to be a busy year for Trump, who's had to attend various court dates for multiple allegations. While his children have attended various court dates in his support, Melania has chosen to stay apart. The two have been spotted together on various outings unrelated to politics, including the graduation of their son, Barron Trump, and the funeral of Melania's mother, who died earlier this year.

Melania's absence over the past year has been a source of speculation for the media and the public, with different sources claiming that she doesn't enjoy politics. Trump has explained her absence at times, sharing that she's been away earlier in the year in order to deal with her mother's health.

© GettyImages Donald and Melania Trump voting in Florida's primary election

Melania Trump's difficult year

Melania celebrated her birthday in April, with various sources sharing that she's been struggling on certain dates due to her mother's death. “She is still suffering the loss of her mother and this birthday is difficult in that respect," said a source to People, claiming that she opted for an intimate celebration with her closest friends and family.