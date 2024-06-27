Melania Trump's marriage "expectation" mentioned by Martin Short

Martin Short is temporarily replacing Jimmy Kimmel as a host of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor and comedian made headlines after mentioning Melania Trump on the latest episode of the show, joking about their marriage dynamic.

The actor went on to say that Melania reportedly did not have a good time while living in Washington at the White House, and added that the former first lady would not want to live there again if her 78-year-old husband Donald Trump wins the election this time around.

© Joe Raedle

“I actually have a little empathy for Melania,” he said during his monologue in front of the live audience. “She entered into this marriage, she had a certain expectation. And that expectation was that the average life expectancy for an American male is 76.3 years old," the comedian joked. "But she might still come to D.C. for state dinners and official events," he said showing a photo of Melania making a serious face at a presidential event.

© GettyImages Melania and Donald Trump at a fundraiser in Palm Beach

The comedian said that he was "contractually obligated" to mention the former president while hosting the show. “According to a story I saw today, there are plenty of Trump-like con artists up there, too,” he said. Melania has been keeping a low profile lately amid the presidential campaign. She has also been spotted showing her support for her son Barron Trump during his high school graduation, and ahead of his college plans.

Most recently, Melania was spotted exiting the Trump Tower, wearing a stylish ensemble and heading to what seemed to be a business meeting.