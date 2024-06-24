Melania Trump puts a colorful twist to her latest summer look in New York City

Melania Trump showed off one of her summer looks. The former first wife meant business in her latest ensemble, stepping out in New York City wearing a crisp white button-down and a green high-rise skirt. Melania was photographed outside the Trump Tower heading to her car, accompanied by her security team.

Melania has been keeping a low profile and has been surrounded by her inner circle, including her family and close friends. She paired her sophisticated look with multi-colored heels, a black bag, and dark sunglasses.

© GrosbyGroup Melania Trump

She styled her honey blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip. Melania decided to put a colorful twist on her signature looks with her heels. Earlier this month she was spotted wearing a stylish jumpsuit, accompanied by her son Barron Trump.

© Grosby Group Melania Trump

Melania has been spending some quality time with her son following his graduation and his college plans. She was all smiles last month attending the high school graduation of Barron, next to her husband. Melania was photographed cheering and clapping after the graduation ended, and showing her excitement when he received his diploma.

© Grosby Group Melania Trump

Following the graduation the mother-son duo was photographed leaving the Trump Tower, taking some time off at their property in Bedminster, New Jersey, seemingly staying away from the media attention in New York City. Melania has had some difficult moments amid the death of her mom Amalija Knavs.

“She will be with her family for a low-key celebration,” an insider said to People ahead of her intimate birthday party. “In these days, which are embarrassing for her, she finds comfort in her small family.” The publication reported that "she is still suffering the loss of her mother and this birthday is difficult in that respect.”