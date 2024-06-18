Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s latest romantic outing amid split rumors

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are paying no attention to the rumors surrounding their relationship. The couple had reportedly broken up last week, but it seems the rumors were untrue, as they have been spotted spending quality time together over the weekend and on Monday morning.

After their recent walk around Surfside, where the pair can be seen sharing a sweet embrace and having a casual conversation, new photos of their Monday outing surfaced. The supermodel and the jiu-jitsu trainer were photographed paddleboarding.

This time Gisele wore a multi-colored side-tie bikini, paired with a cowboy hat to protect herself from the sun. Meanwhile, Joaquim wore green shorts. The pair can be seen working on their balance, with Gisele spotting the paparazzi at one point.

The celebrity couple showed off their incredible physique while paddleboarding and shut down rumors about their split, as they are apparently closer than ever. Gisele and Joaquim have a lot in common, including their love for outdoor activities, including paddling and horseback riding.

The pair have an active lifestyle, and Joaquim has been spending time with Gisele and Tom Brady’s kids, most recently paddleboarding on Sunday during Father’s Day. According to TMZ, Vivian and Benjamin were enjoying the day in Miami while practicing in the water.

The photos show Joaquim paddling, while Gisele and Vivian share a paddleboard and take turns. Benjamin was also photographed paddling solo next to Joaquim. The couple seems to be on good terms despite the media attention and the rumors surrounding their relationship.