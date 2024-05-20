Madonna might be the biggest fan of Frida Kahlo

It’s been a month since Madonna performed the first of five concerts in Mexico as part of her “The Celebration Tour.” Her visit to Mexico caused a sensation among her fans, who enthusiastically sang along to her songs at the Palacio de los Deportes. The trip was also memorable for Madonna, as she had the opportunity to explore the life of one of the women she admires most: Frida Kahlo.

On May 20, the “Material Girl” interpreter took to her Instagram account to share details of her visit to the late painter’s home. “A Beautiful Souvenir -visiting the family home of my Eternal Muse -Frida Kahlo. In Mexico City,” Madonna wrote.

Madonna

“For me it was magical to try on her clothes and jewelry, to read her journals and letters and to look at photos I’d never seen before,” she added in her message. In her post, the singer also shared the painter’s objects.

The photographs depict the singer wearing an ecru blanket dress adorned with colorful floral embroidery on both the top and bottom of the skirt, along with a satin-look woven shawl. This particular garment was a staple of Frida’s wardrobe, as many of her most famous portraits feature her wearing it. The American star was also spotted in a black huipil with green embroidery.

According to Madonna, she also had the opportunity to examine other personal items of the artist, such as shoes and jewelry, in addition to seeing photos and historical writings of her.

Madonna’s deep admiration for Frida

“I love Frida Kahlo. She looked at herself in her paintings, and I do the same with my songs,” the singer told her audience during a concert in Mexico City in 2016.

“When I was a teenager I discovered Frida Kahlo at the Detroit Institute of Arts. I was fascinated by how she became a painter—how it stemmed from a bus accident where she was lying a hospital on her back in a bodycast, in pain for a year, and how her father brought her brushes and paint. While she was working through her pain and her inability to move, she used her arms to paint and turned her suffering into something beautiful,” Madonna told Vanity Fair in 2023.

She always felt like an outsider as a child growing up and I could connect to that. If Frida Kahlo could endure all the pain and suffering and still create beautiful art and not feel sorry for herself and continue to go on, then I could do the same. She’s always been a source of strength and a muse for me,“ Madonna added, alluding to the physical pain that haunted the painter as a result of the polio she suffered as a child and the traffic accident she sustained years later.