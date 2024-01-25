Claudia Schiffer and her cat stun at ‘Argylle’ premiere

Claudia Schiffer and her cat Chip stole the show at the premiere of “Argylle.” The movie, directed by Schiffer’s husband Matthew Vaughn, premiered over the past week, with a stacked cast that includes Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and more. Still, no one looked better on the red carpet than Schiffer’s cat, who adorably posed from the inside of its bag.

©GettyImages



Claudia Schiffer and Chip

Schiffer was accompanied by her cat Chip, who was in a yellow backpack designed to carry cats. Schiffer matched the cat with a yellow dress with some patterns on it, smiling for the camera and proudly showing off her companion.

Chip is one of the stars of “Argylle,” who plays the role of Alfie, a cat owned by Elly (Bryce Dallas Howard), a crime novelist who’s outrageous plots somehow start coming true.

The photos were shared on Chip’s Instagram, which read: "ALL about being the center of attention lately…" The cat’s page has more funny posts regarding the movie, including the film’s official trailer. "For the record, I did audition and got the part fair and square," reads one of the captions.

“Argylle” premieres in theaters on February 2nd.

©GettyImages



Claudia Schiffer and Chip

Schiffer’s and Matthew Vaughn’s relationship

Schiffer and her husband Matthew Vaughn have been together for years, marrying in 2002. The pair have three children: Clementine, Cosima, and Casper.

In an appearance on “The One Show,” Vaughn revealed that Schiffer inspired him to direct films. “My wife persuaded me to be a director. I was a producer. She said, ‘direct Layer Cake’ because Guy Ritchie fell out of it or left,” he explained. Since, he’s directed films like “Stardust,” “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” and more.