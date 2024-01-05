Shia LaBeouf’s spiritual journey: from confirmation to aspiring deacon

Shia LaBeouf has had his fair share of ups and downs in recent years both personally and professionally, but he is currently on a journey of faith. This week, the Capuchin Franciscans - Western America Province in Burlingame, CA, announced on Facebook that he had his confirmation, a rite of initiation and a sacrament. “Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” they wrote.

Sharing photos of LaBeaouf with the priest, the church wrote, “We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!”

In the images, the Transformers star can be seen wearing a beige long-sleeved polo in the beautiful church, at one point kneeling in front of the altar. “His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values,” they wrote.

Per PEOPLE, the Catholic News Agency reported that his confirmation took place Sunday at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California. The actor’s confirmation sponsor and co-star, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, revealed that LaBeouf has intentions to become a deacon in the church “sometime in the future.”

He got the idea of becoming a diaconate while filming “Padre Pio,” where he played the titular St. Pio of Pietrelcina and Rodriguez played the role of a friar. “He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez said.

LaBeauf spent time at the Old Mission Santa Inés to prepare for the role and dove into scripture and works of Catholic writers.

What is a deacon?

In the Catholic Church, a deacon is one of the three orders of ordained ministry, along with bishops and priests. The Catholic diaconate can be transitional, preparing for priesthood, or permanent, dedicated to lifelong service.

Transitional deacons serve temporarily before becoming priests, engaging in various ministerial duties.

Permanent deacons, often married, constitute a distinct and lasting order. Considering the Even Stevens star is married to Mia Goth, he may be on that path, as they often maintain secular professions and family life.