Jenna Bush Hager reveals her daughter taunts her with Queso, her favorite food

Jenna Bush Hager has a weakness for Queso. In an appearance on “The Today Show,” Hager revealed that her eldest daughter uses her favorite food against her, taunting her with it on a Facetime call.

Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush Hager

"I recently had an occasion where my eldest child, who will remain nameless because she doesn’t like me to talk about her — she gaslit me via FaceTime," said Bush Hager to her co-host Hoda Kobt. “I was traveling with my sister and she was mad because when we traveled on our book tour, we went to Taco Cabana,” continued Bush Hager. “She loves queso, and so she made her own queso, her mother’s famous recipe, and she FaceTimed me, and she was going like this,” she said, pretending to dangle a bowl of queso in front of the phone’s camera.

Bush Hager then shared that her kids practice these types of pranks often in her home, getting on her nerves. "I get gaslit at least once a day. 'I told you I didn’t want the humidifier on!' You just told me you wanted the humidifier on. I just try not to react. It’s hard,” she said.

Bush Hager’s family Christmas

Earlier this week, Bush Hager shared a photo of her family’s Christmas. She shared a photo alongside her husband and their three kids, Hal, Poppy, and Mila. The family was also joined by her twin sister Barbara Bush, and their parents, former President George Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. “Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas,” she captioned the post.

