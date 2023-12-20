Rosalía’s 2024 TikTok prediction has fans concerned

2024 is around the corner, and people around the world are wondering what the new year will bring. While many make vision boards or even turn to psychics to ensure their new year is great, some are using TikTok for predictions. There is a viral 2024 filter that reveals four emojis to represent what the year has in store. Rosalía recently used the filter, and it got dark.



The Spanish singer looked ready for what it revealed, with the first emoji being a smiley face with heart eyes. Considering her new relationship with Jeremy Allen White, it was a happy sight. But then came the Pinnochio emoji, which of course, represents deceit. It was followed by a crying, laughing face emoji, and last - a coffin.

Rosalía had an instant reaction when she saw the coffin emoji, putting her hand over her mouth, and ending the video with perfect comedic timing.



Of course, no one should take TikTok filters to heart, but fans are leaving their thoughts and concerns on the video. “DONT DIE Rosalía NOOO,” “MOTHERLIA NOOOOOOOOO,“ “If you go, I go with you,” and “I refuse for the last thing to happen,” read some of the panicked fans’ comments.

However, there are other interpretations of what the emojis could mean. “Death to those who do not love you” one TikToker theorized. Another person thought it was the death of a relationship, “The four phases of a relationship in a year,” they wrote.

Rosalía and Allen White have been going strong since it was confirmed on November 30th that they are dating. The cigarette-puffing hot stars have been breaking the internet with viral photos of their outings. So, it seems like they are going into 2024 as a couple.

We will have to wait and see if someone gets caught in a web of lies as predicted by TikTok.