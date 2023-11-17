Nadia Ferreira radiates once again at Miss Universe in an elegant look

After it was announced that Nadia Ferreira would be joining the panel of judges for Miss Universe 2023, the Paraguayan model traveled to El Salvador to fulfill her role. Her duties began on Thursday, November 16th, when she witnessed the traditional costumes competition, in which more than 80 contestants showcased their colorful and original outfits. For the occasion, Marc Anthony’s wife wore an elegant dress with feminine touches, true to her style.

Nadia Ferreira is in El Salvador as part of the Miss Universe 2023 jury

The model, who became a mother five months ago, wore a dusty pink dress by Valdrin Sahiti. The garment had an asymmetrical cut, a cut-out effect with rhinestones, and a striking side cape. Stylist Kristina Askerova created her look and selected her outfit choice. While she wore few accessories, Nadia made the right choice; she wore a pair of sparkling earrings and discreet bracelets.

Regarding her hairstyle, Nadia had her hair straightened and parted in the middle, with makeup done by Robert Petersen. She chose a natural look, incorporating black eyeliner and eyeshadows using the smokey eyes technique, complemented by pink lipstick.

Nadia shared a glimpse of her look for the big night on her social media, and the reactions from her followers were immediate. Her mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, praised her outfit and commented, “Goddess, my queen.” Presenter Carlos Adyan, a close friend of Nadia and artist Romero Britto, a personal friend of hers, and Marc Anthony both commented on her stunning look.

Nadia’s fans couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she looked. “I can’t handle so much beauty,” “Beautiful! Making history once again,” “There is no Miss Universe more beautiful than you,” “What a stunning woman,” were just a few of the hundreds of comments her fans left on the post.

Miss Universe, forever in her heart

This return to Miss Universe has brought back fond memories for Nadia. Two years ago, she participated in the prestigious competition and made history as the first Paraguayan to reach such heights in the contest. Although she didn’t win the crown, Nadia was the first runner-up, while Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from India took the title.

Nadia Ferreira en Miss Universe 2021

In the two years since that event, significant things have happened in Nadia’s life, such as her wedding to Marc Anthony and the birth of their baby. In her professional life, the model has become the face of prestigious brands and campaigns, and she recently debuted as a presenter at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.