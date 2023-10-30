Salma Hayek’s message to her Mother-in-Law

Salma Hayek’s radiant and charismatic personality has undoubtedly won the hearts of her husband’s entire family. Through her public interactions, she has showcased the strength of her bond with François-Henri Pinault’s family and has shared a glimpse into their relationships.

Recently, the enchanting Mexican actress has showcased the profound affection and admiration she holds for her mother-in-law. Maryvonne Pinault, who is both the wife of Salma’s father-in-law and the stepmother of her husband, has a special place in her heart.

On October 25th, Salma attended the 34th gala of the World Monuments Fund held in New York City. This event had special significance for both the actress and her family, as Maryvonne received a prestigious recognition. Brimming with pride, Salma took to social media to dedicate a few words to her mother-in-law.

Salma shared a photo of the two and wrote in three languages (English, French and Spanish), the following: “I would like to congratulate my incredible Mother-in-law Maryvonne Pinault on receiving the prestigious Hadrian Award by the World Monuments Fund for her outstanding dedication to the restoration of iconic monuments around the world . Bravo, may your legacy continue to shine as brightly as the monuments you’ve helped restore!”

©GettyImages



Salma looked beautiful and elegant in a gold suit at the World Monuments Fund’s 34th Annual Hadrian Gala.

Alongside this message, Salma shared a photo of the evening, showing her smiling while posing with her mother-in-law after receiving the award. The actress looked stunning in a golden three-piece suit that consisted of a blazer, vest, and loose-fitting pants. She complemented her look with a silver clutch and subtle jewelry, as well as elegant makeup with a focus on her lips.

©@salmahayek



Salma appears to have a great relationship with her mother-in-law, Maryvonne Pinault.

Salma’s deep affection for Maryvonne

While Maryvonne Pinault may not be François-Henri Pinault’s biological mother, she has been an integral part of the family for many years. François Pinault’s marriage to her in 1970 solidified her role as a second mother to the French businessman. That’s why Salma holds her in such high regard and refers to her as her mother-in-law, even though her husband’s actual mother is Louise Gautier, who maintains a lower profile in the public eye.

In the past, Salma has mentioned that one of her favorite things is the meals at her mother-in-law’s house. “Dinners at my mother-in-law’s house are always a sublime experience!” she expressed a couple of years ago when posting a photo on her social media alongside Maryvonne, showing off an enticing soufflé.

In May of last year, the Mexican actress also posted a heartfelt birthday wish to her mother-in-law. “Happy birthday to the lady with great taste, my mother-in-law, Maryvonne.”

©@salmahayek



Last year, Salma congratulated Maryvonne Pinault on her birthday.

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...