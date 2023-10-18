Lauren Sanchez goes shopping with her stepson Preston Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and her stepson Preston Bezos got some shopping done. This past Tuesday, the pair were photographed leaving their car and entering Maxfield, a fashion boutique store for men and women.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren and Preston

Photos show Lauren and Preston stepping out of the car, with Lauren in the driver’s seat. They’re both dressed in black and the photo shows Preston with long hair, pointing at something off camera. Lauren ﻿is wearing comfortable clothes made out of tights, a top, and white sneakers. She carried a light green purse and wore sunglasses and her hair loose and wavy.

More about Preston Bezos

Preston is the son of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. The parents divorced in January of 2019, after a 15 year marriage. "We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures," wrote Bezos on X at the time. "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Preston is one of four kids, and is the eldest, named after his father, who’s middle name is Preston. He’s around 22 years old and has two brothers and one sister. While Preston has accompanied Bezos on certain events and premieres, Bezos rarely discusses his children with the media, preferring to treasure their privacy. The names of the youngest children are unknown. "I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school," said Bezos at the Economic Club of Washington D.C., per CNBC.