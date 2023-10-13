Will Reeve: 8 things to know about Christopher’s youngest child

Christopher Reeve’s youngest son Will Reeve made headlines this week after viral photos showed just how much he looks like his late father. Christopher, who played the beloved character Superman in 1978, with three sequels, left a mark on the entertainment industry, and is known for his resilience and advocacy after a horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down. His legacy lives on with his children, like Will, who continue to raise awareness and funding for spinal cord injury research. So who is the succesful reporter? Read 8 things you should know about the handsome 31 year-old.

1. His mother is Dana Reeve, an American actress, singer, and activist, who passed away from lung cancer on March 6, 2006, at 44. Dana will always be remembered for her dedication to her husband’s care and her advocacy for those with paralysis.



2. Will has two half-siblings from his father’s first marriage with Gae Exton,Matthew, and Alexandra Reeve. They are all very close, and although Will does not have any children, they made him an uncle, which he is very proud of. Alexandra had a son in June 2015, naming him after their father, Christopher.



3. He has a girlfriend named Amanda Dubin. They turned heads together last week at the Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City. She does event planning, design, and production at Victoria Dubin Events.



4. His neighbor and family friend took him in so he could finish high school after he lost both his parents. Will was two years old when his father was paralyzed in 1995 and 11 years old when he passed away in 2004, less than two years later, his mother, Dana died.





5. Will has a couple acting credits on his resume. He starred in the 1997 TV movie In the Gloaming, starring Glenn Close which was directed by his father. He also played a small role in The Brooke Ellison Story, another TV film directed by Christopher.

©GettyImages



‘’The Brooke Ellison Story‘’ New York Premiere

6. Will graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont in 2014 with a BA, in English and American Literature. He landed a job hosting SportsCenter on ESPN in 2015. Then in 2018 he started working at ABC News where he now reports for all platforms and shows including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “ABC News Live” and ABC News Radio.

7. Will has been a Member Board Of Directors at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation since June 2013. The charitable organization is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders.

8. He loves to run marathons. Will and his father bonded over sports, and Christopher would attend his hockey games. As an adult, he stays activeruns marathons and triathlons.

