Rafa Nadal opens up about relaxing and enjoying his family over the past year

This past year has been an atypical one for Rafael Nadal. The winner of 22 Grand Slams has been spending the year relaxing and recuperating following an injury and surgery that addressed some of the ailments that have plagued his life and tennis career over the past years. In his first interview in eight months, Nadal discussed what he’s been up to, sharing his love of sailing, what he’s been doing with his son, and his future in tennis.

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal while watching a Real Madrid match

Nadal met up with the journalistJuanma Castaño at the Movistar Plus+ arena, revealing that over the past year he’s gotten to fully relax, something that wasn’t possible for him due to his daily routine. “I’ve been with family and I’ve enjoyed this time,” he said in Spanish, as reported by our sister publication HOLA! Spain. “I’ve been on vacation outside of my home. I’ve gotten back to work recently. I needed to disconnect.”

Nadal shared that he spent five weeks with his family sailing the seas, aboard his yacht, the luxurious 80 Sunreef Power Great White. “I’ve always gone to the sea to disconnect but before I could only do it for a couple of days. This time, I did five weeks. But me and my family were fine.” He had his first son with his wife Mery Perello a year ago, named Sebastian, and has gotten to enjoyed parenthood fully. “My son hasn’t yet grabbed a tennis racquet. I’m doing well as a dad, I’ve always liked kids. I’ve yet to take him to the park, but I’ve spent a lot of time with him, so much that my back hurts from carrying him all the time. Sometimes we go on walks around the house, like everyone else,” he said.

Nadal’s future in tennis

Nadal also discussed his future in tennis, an issue that many journalists and fans have been waiting news of. While he makes it clear that he’s getting ready to return, his dreams are realistic, accounting for his age and the trauma that his body has been subjected to. “I don’t have a plan but I do have an ilusion. I’d like to come back and play competitively. The ilusion is not to win the Grand Slam, I think I’m a little far from that. I’m aware of the difficulties I face. One is age, which can’t be worked around, the other is physical problems that don’t let me train at my 100 percent,” he said.

“I said that 2024 is probably my last year and I stand by that, but I can’t confrim it 100 percent,” he said. “I’m open to the future.”

Related Video: Hugh Jackman to divorce wife after three decades Loading the player...