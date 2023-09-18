Bad Bunny partners up with WhatsApp to share content with fans

There’s a new way to stay up to date with Bad Bunny’s day to day life. Bad Bunny has recently partnered up with WhatsApp, using the app’s new tool, called Channels, to share messages, photos, and more with his followers.

Bad Bunny on WhatsApp Channels

What is WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels look like regular WhatsApp exchanges but works differently. The feature allows for one way broadcasts with different WhatsApp users. In the case of Bad Bunny, he’s been sharing messages and photos since he last joined, with his followers being able to react to these messages with different emojis.

“Channels is a new, private way to get updates from people, organizations, and teams you follow on WhatsApp,” explains the press release. “Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.”

Bad Bunny on WhatsApp Channels

As of now, Bad Bunny has shared a few selfies, including one where he appears to be a the dentist, and some messages. “I want to say something through here but there’s not a lot of people here yet,” he wrote in one message.

As of now, Channels appears to be a relatively new experience, and one primed to reach international users, which make up a large percentage of WhatsApp users. Since the feature was rolled out, multiple artists and celebrities have joined, including Olivia Rodrigo,David Guetta, and more.

How to join

WhatsApp Channels has started the rollout phase, meaning that it’s not available to everyone yet. People can join a waitlist through this link. If you have the Channels tab, tap on it, type Bad Bunny’s name and follow it.

