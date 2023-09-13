Michelle Obama’s favorite restaurant in Madrid

Michelle Obama has a favorite restaurant in Madrid. She has been enjoying some cities in Spain over the past month, including Majorca and the country’s capital. Last week, she stopped by Murillo Cafe Bistro, a restaurant that she’s visited in the past.

Murillo Cafe shared the news on their social media, calling it a great honor to be visited by the former First Lady. “Madrid is filled with impressive restaurants and Michelle Obama decided to return to Murillo Cafe,” reads the caption in Spanish, which shares the original article, published in the website Madrid Total.

Murillo Cafe was founed by Eliza Arcaya and Johanna Müller-Klingspor, and it contains multiple mediterranean dishes, including soups, salads, ceviches, tartare dishes, and more. The restaurant is made the style of old-fashioned Madrid restaurants, preserving some of the structures that were around since it was founded in 1927. It’s located near the Prado Museum, a location that Michelle wanted to visit again.

Michelle Obama’s Spanish getaway

In early September, Michelle was photographed in Majorca, where she was staying with her close friendsJaime Costos and his husband Michael Smith. Costos is a former ambassador of the US in Madrid, and Smith is an interior designer who works with celebrities. She was then spotted in Madrid, where she showed off various outfits, including a stunning denim dress that she paired with some sandals and a colorful sweater.

On September 11th, Michelle shared a post of remembrance alongside some photos of the 9/11 memorial. “Today is a day of reflection and most of all, remembrance, for those we lost on September 11. May we never forget to tell their stories and honor their legacies,” she wrote.

