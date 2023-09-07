Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah split three months after son’s birth: Her requests

Al Pacino, 83, is a single man again. The news came Wednesday night that the legendary actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have broken up. According to The Blast, she has filed legal docs for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, paving the way for child support.

The former couple was just spotted together August, 24

The former couple was romantically linked since April 2022, welcoming baby Roman just three months ago on June 6 in LA. The outlet, who saw the documents, says Noor is seeking full physical custody with “reasonable visitation.” She was reportedly willing to agree to joint legal custody, which would allow his involvement in decisions like education, medical treatment, and religion.

Alfallah included a document titled ‘voluntary declaration of parentage,’ which was signed by Pacino and acknowledges his paternity.

Alfallah is requesting that The Godfather star pay for her lawyer fees and other case-related costs. According to the outlet, a specific amount of child support was not stated. They noted that in California, the court must officially establish paternity and income of both parties before ordering child support.

So Pacino’s monthly payment will be based on how much money he makes annually. “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the document reads, per the outlet.

The outlet notes there is no evidence Pacino is fighting it in any way. Since they aren’t married, it makes the legal process easier, only establishing paternity and child support. If custody becomes an issue, this will be the designated venue to address the matter.

The Scarface star, who recently worked on a project with Bad Bunny, is a father to four children with three women. Along with Roman, he shares twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo and Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.