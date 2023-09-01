Coco Gauff reveals she wants to venture into fashion and beauty

Coco Gauff is making waves not only on the tennis court but also in the world of fashion. The 19-year-old American tennis sensation, who has taken the sports world by storm with her remarkable talent and achievements, recently shared her passion for fashion and her love for shopping in the bustling streets of New York City.

As Coco Gauff continues winning matches at the U.S. Open, she revealed during the tournament’s media day that her love for fashion and personal style is essential to her life outside the tennis world.

Coco Gauff of USA speaks to the press during US Open player

“That’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot,” Gauff said. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.”

When asked about her current fashion favorites, Gauff mentioned some high-profile brands that have caught her eye. These include Miu Miu, Ganni, and Fendi. Her interest in fashion extends beyond just wearing stylish clothes; she’s also drawn to the world of makeup and beauty.

“I’m at the age right now where I’m really trying to find myself, I guess, outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven’t found what really speaks to me,” she explained.

Coco Gauff’s presence and influence in the fashion world were on full display when she attended the WTA Gala event, which honored the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Gauff graced the event wearing a stunning golden silk dress by Cult Gaia, further cementing her status as an up-and-coming style icon.

Coco Gauff attends the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on August 25, 2023 in New York City.

Gauff’s pursuit of interests beyond tennis has its challenges. “Usually growing up, I’ve always been the person to hyperfixate on hobbies and move on after a month on one thing,” she admitted. “I’m really trying to find something that sticks. With tennis being so much a part of my life, sometimes it’s hard to find passion in other things, to be honest.”

However, her willingness to explore and experiment with her passions suggests that Coco Gauff is not just a tennis prodigy but also a multifaceted individual with diverse interests. Whether it’s serving aces on the court or dazzling in the fashion world, Coco Gauff continues to inspire and captivate, proving there’s much more to her story than meets the eye.