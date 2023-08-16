In tears, Luis Angel ‘El Flaco’ discusses the death of his daughter: ‘I’ve handed her over to God’

Following the death of his daughter, Luis Angel ‘El Flaco,’ the beloved Mexican singer, has shared his first statements. He’s thanked the media that has covered the tragedy while also thanking the people who attended Maria Fernanda’s funeral and allowed the family to have a moment of privacy. In a very emotional statement, El Flaco asked young people to be careful with themselves and to avoid making the wrong decisions. His daughter appears to have gone for a swim in the ocean after ingesting alcohol.

María Fernanda, daughter of ‘El Flaco’

“I feel a little bit better equipped to broach the topic. I haven’t had the bravery. It’s something that hurts my soul and is hitting me very hard,” he said in Spanish in a video statement shared by the program “El Gordo y la Flaca.” “The people who went to say goodbye to my daughter, the friends and family, I’m so grateful to you for keeping our privacy during these difficult times.”

“Mi daughter is buried, I gave her to God. He gave me the privilege to be able to love her, to enjoy her, to be a father for a time. He decided to take her. You’ll never imagine that something like this could happen,” he said.

“I feel like it’s a dream. Sometimes I feel like I’m gonna wake up and say ‘It was a nightmare,’ but it’s not. It’s real. It’s a devastating blow,” he added. The former singer of the Mexican Regional band Los Recoditos shared that tragedy struck at the most unexpected moment. “Everything was fine. I had signed with a great company. Your mother is okay, your father is okay, we’re all healthy and abudant, and you can’t imagine what’s going to happen. And then it happens.”

El Flaco’s advice to young people

Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ asked young people to be aware of their surroundings and to be careful with themselves

“For anyone that’s young and that likes to go out and party: Take care of yourselves. You don’t know the pain you leave your family by making a bad decision,” he said. “We’ve all been young. I felt like life was never going to end. I had many things but life always gave me more opportunities. Here I am. That’s not the case for everyone. My daughter didn’t get a second chance, my daughter didn’t get a warning. She left this terrible emptiness. I don’t know how much time I’ll need to understand what’s going on,” he said.

“Parents, take care of your kids, even when you’re fighting. Nowadays there’s too many liberties, it’s different than when we were kids. Things have changed a lot,” he added.

“It’s not bad to have fun. We can all drink, party, spend our weekends going to clubs. There’s nothing wrong with that except maybe in the decisions that we make when we’re in that state. My daughter made the decision to jump into the sea. The red flags were there signaling that the current was strong and dangerous. She didn’t see them. She got it and couldn’t get out.”

