Lisa Marie Presley’s Calabasas home sells two days after being listed

The last home Lisa Marie Presley lived in before her death in January will soon be inhabited by new owners. Lisa Marie began renting the 7440 square feet mansion in 2020 and wanted to buy it herself before she died, per TMZ.





The home held a special place in Lisa Marie’s heart. According to TMZ, when she first saw the house, it was love at first sight for her, her twins, and her ex-husband Danny Keough, who lived with her. After renting, Lisa Marie convinced the landlord to grant her an option to buy. Unfortunately, her dreams fell short after her passing on January 12.

Upon her death, celebrity realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman remodeled the home for four months, listing it two days ago for $4,679,000. They shared a gallery of photos of the stunning home showing off its gorgeous backyard with canyon views, and modern interior. TMZ notes it has a home theatre, a wine cellar, and a pool.



Some homes stay on the market for months, even years, but it was a quick sale for the home. Robb and Nikki announced it went into escrow on Tuesday. They wrote in the caption it was “going to a lovely growing family.”

TMZ published a story about the listing on the 28th, and the realtors mentioned it in the caption, writing, “and no the TMZ article had nothing to do with it, lol We love what we do.”

Lisa Marie’s death

Lisa Marie was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, by her ex-husband, who was not named in the report. She was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she later went into cardiac arrest, and died.

News that the only child of Elvis Presley had died shocked and confused fans. Four months after her death, there were answers about how she passed away. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said in July, she died a natural death as a result of, “a small bowel obstruction.”